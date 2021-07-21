FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Air fry-ready 6-qt. Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker hits Amazon low at $98 (Reg. $150)

-
Reg. $150 $98

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $98 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $150, this is 34% or $51 off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. Just for comparison’s sake, the 8-quart variant of this model fetches $200 at Amazon and elsewhere. One of the more complete Instant Pot experiences out there, this one includes features you won’t get on most models like the air fryer and sous vide options as well as dehydration. From there, you’re looking at an all-in-one design that replaces up to 11 different small kitchen appliances as well as a 6-quart capacity that sits right in the middle ground between too small for the family and overkill. Rated 4+ stars from over 22,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You can, however, get in the Instant Pot game for less if you can do without the bonus air fry features. The popular Instant Pot Duo starts at $64 on Amazon for the 3-quart with the 6-quart variant at $89 or so. These will provide that popular one-pot meal solution much the same as today’s lead deal, just without the included air fryer lid and sous vide function. Rated 4+ stars from over 160,000 Amazon customers. 

Alongside this deal on the Monoprice iOS/Android-controlled Smart Sous Vide Cooker and 4-slice digital touchscreen toaster, our home goods guide has plenty of must-see deals right now. You can stock up on Tide laundry soap today at at 25% off, cooling dog mats for the summer, and this chic Amazon Basics office chair for your home office at a new all-time low. Just make sure you don’t miss the 1-day Gold Box back to school and home office supply sale from $4

More on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp:

  • 11-IN-1 APPLIANCES: pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide, roaster, mini oven, broiler, and dehydrator.
  • INSTANT CRISP TECHNOLOGY ensures crispy crunch and golden finish — with little to no oil — for delicious and healthy meals.
  • QUICK AND EASY CLEAN-UP with sleek surfaces that wipe clean and dishwasher-safe pot, drip pan, cooking tray and basket.
  • HUNDREDS OF RECIPES in the free Instant Pot app (iOS and Android) so you can discover new favorites and prepare delicious meals right from the start.
  • 10+ PROVEN SAFETY FEATURES including Overheat Protection, Safety Lock and more to ensure safe pressure cooking and air frying.

