This darling Nostalgia 800W microwave is at a new all-time low of $101.50

Amazon is offering the Nostalgia 800W Retro Large Microwave for $101.52 shipped. This tends to sell for about $125, with today’s solid 19% discount marking a new all-time Amazon low for this model. This gorgeous microwave carries with it all the style of classic 50s hardware with plenty of modern features. You’ll find 12 pre-programmed cooking settings available from the LED clock display. There’s plenty of room indoors for everything from popcorn to pot pies and more, with the roomy 0.9-cubic foot interior and 800W of cooking power. And it goes without saying that this classic red visage will look great in just about any kitchen or office. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.

While it doesn’t carry Notalgia branding, this highly-rated microwave offers a similar design for just $50. Packing a 700W oven with 0.7-cubic feet of cooking space, this retro microwave also includes a number of cooking presets for easy enjoyment. Plus, the rotating interior is equipped with a child lock. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 6,300 shoppers.

Keep the kitchen savings coming with Woot’s 60% off KitchenAid sale. We’re tracking deals on everything from mixers to kitchen scales, and much more starting at just $9. But if you’d rather branch out a bit, our home goods guide is another great resource for all things kitchen, cleaning, and more.

More on Nostalgia’s 800W Retrowave:

800-watt cooking power – At 0.9 cubic foot, this microwave provides the cooking power needed to quickly cook and reheat foods

Customizable cooking settings – 12 pre-programmed cooking settings and delay timer provide options for the optimal heating of popular foods like popcorn, pizza, potatoes, veggies and more

Digital clock – Easy-to-read LED display lights up the digital clock and highlights each cooking setting

