KitchenAid steel dual platform scale now 50% off at $25 + more from $9 (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of KitchenAid gear at up to 60% off including pans, mixer attachments, graters, and more. One standout is the KitchenAid Dual Platform Digital Kitchen Scale at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $50, and currently on sale for $45 at Amazon, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate, $5 below the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This battery-powered kitchen scale is great for portion control with dual weighing pads and a two-line backlit LCD readout that “calculates weights for both platforms at the same time.” A handy tare feature allows you to weigh items inside of a container (among other things) while the “durable” stainless steel surfaces easily wipe clean and “will not stain or retain food odors.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, if the brand name, slightly more premium feature set, and dual weighing platforms aren’t getting you excited, there are far more affordable options out there in the kitchen scale category. This stainless steel Etekcity model, for example, sells for just $9 Prime shipped right now and carries stellar ratings from over 81,000 Amazon customers. 

Plus, you’ll find even more KitchenAid gear on sale today at Woot starting from $9 right here with up to 60% in savings. And the kitchen deals don’t stop there today. We have deals on this black steel 6-qt. touchscreen air fryer, the ZWILLING reusable vacuum sealer starter set, and the Amazon #1 best-selling Kitchen Block Knife Set. Not to mention the Gold Box dehumidifier and purifier event with up to 31% in savings and up to 37% off Hydro Flasks from $15

More on the KitchenAid Dual Platform Digital Scale:

  • Max capacity and unit increments: platform 1: 11lb x 0. 1oz and 5000g x 1g platform 2: 16oz x 0. 001oz and 500g x 0. 01g
  • Unique feature: Two-line backlit LCD readout calculates weights for both platforms at the same time
  • Tare feature: Weigh all ingredients into one container by using the Tare feature to zero out weights in-between additions. Also works to zero the Weight of any container before adding food
  • Easy cleanup: Durable, stainless steel surfaces wipe up quickly and will not stain or retain food odors

