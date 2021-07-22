Segway Ninebot ES2 electric scooter hits low of $300, more in Woot refurb. sale from $250

Woot’s latest sale dubbed The Great Outdoors! is currently underway, and as part of it, you’ll find a selection of refurbished Segway electric scooters priced from $250 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the Ninebot ES2 at $299.99. Originally $600, our last mention was $400 in new condition and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. The Segway Ninebot ES2 scooter features a 300W motor that travels at up to 15 MPH for 15 miles before it’s time to recharge. With a maximum weight capacity of 220-pounds, it’s great for riders of all sizes. Coming in at just 27.6-pounds itself, this scooter is lightweight enough to carry up or down stairs, into work, or onto the subway. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Head to Woot to view the other scooters on sale.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this phone mount that’ll clip onto the handlebars of either deal above. This is perfect if you want to keep your smartphone within reach at all times for navigation, answering calls, or just changing the song you’re listening to on Apple Music. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon, and costs just $13 right now, so be sure to snag it after picking up your new scooter.

Don’t forget that the Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike is currently on sale. Right now, you can grab it for a low of $339, which is down from its normal going rate of $400. While today’s lead deal might be a bit more budget-focused, you’ll have to stay standing to get around town. The Jetson Bolt allows you to sit down and relax when it comes time to travel.

More about the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter:

Ride Faster & Further: With a powerful motor of 300W, the Segway ES2 KickScooter can reach to 15 mph, travel up to 15 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. Our Smart Battery Management System assures the battery safety and extends the battery life.

