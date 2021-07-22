FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Segway Ninebot ES2 electric scooter hits low of $300, more in Woot refurb. sale from $250

-
Green DealswootSegway
Save now From $250

Woot’s latest sale dubbed The Great Outdoors! is currently underway, and as part of it, you’ll find a selection of refurbished Segway electric scooters priced from $250 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the Ninebot ES2 at $299.99. Originally $600, our last mention was $400 in new condition and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. The Segway Ninebot ES2 scooter features a 300W motor that travels at up to 15 MPH for 15 miles before it’s time to recharge. With a maximum weight capacity of 220-pounds, it’s great for riders of all sizes. Coming in at just 27.6-pounds itself, this scooter is lightweight enough to carry up or down stairs, into work, or onto the subway. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Head to Woot to view the other scooters on sale.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this phone mount that’ll clip onto the handlebars of either deal above. This is perfect if you want to keep your smartphone within reach at all times for navigation, answering calls, or just changing the song you’re listening to on Apple Music. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon, and costs just $13 right now, so be sure to snag it after picking up your new scooter.

Don’t forget that the Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike is currently on sale. Right now, you can grab it for a low of $339, which is down from its normal going rate of $400. While today’s lead deal might be a bit more budget-focused, you’ll have to stay standing to get around town. The Jetson Bolt allows you to sit down and relax when it comes time to travel.

More about the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter:

Ride Faster & Further: With a powerful motor of 300W, the Segway ES2 KickScooter can reach to 15 mph, travel up to 15 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. Our Smart Battery Management System assures the battery safety and extends the battery life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

woot

Segway

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Score an off-season discount on EGO’s POWER+ 21-i...
Need a new summer ride? Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-B...
KitchenAid steel dual platform scale now 50% off at $25...
ZWILLING 6-pc. reusable vacuum sealer starter set now $...
Save 20% on highly-rated PAXCESS electric pressure wash...
NETGEAR 24-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch bolsters your w...
Put a NEOGEO Arcade Stick console/controller in the col...
Greenworks 40V 17-inch Electric Mower ditches gas and o...
Show More Comments

Related

Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station falls to new low at $180 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Get outside with this Woot electric scooter sale from $175, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $400

Need a new summer ride? Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-Bike has returned to a low of $339

$339 Learn More

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Enjoy quieter lawn care with Greenworks electric mower at low of $100, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Hover-1 Dynamo electric scooter lets you travel with no gas or oil at $168, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

ECOTRIC’s budget-focused Vortex e-bike now down to $570, more in New Green Deals

Learn More