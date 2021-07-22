Need a new summer ride? Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-Bike has returned to a low of $339

Amazon currently offers the Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike for $339 shipped. Typically selling for $400, you’re looking at the best price of the year that matches our previous mention from back in May. If that sunny summer weather has you thinking it’s time to get out and cruise around town, Jeston Bolt delivers on the full joy ride experience. Sporting a lightweight design that can fold up when not in-use, the E-Bike arrives with a 250W motor that can hit up to 16 MPH top speeds. And with a 15-mile range, it’s more than capable of handling trips down the road and commuting, as well as just joyrides throughout summer. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 510 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the E-Bike design noted above and go with a more lightweight electric scooter instead to save some extra cash. The popular Segway Ninebot ES1L at $300 is a great option to consider for cruising around this spring thanks to its 12.4 MPH top speeds and over 12-mile range. If you’re looking to get in on the EV action but at a more affordable price point, this is a notable alternative that comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you’re in the market for more environmentally-friendly deals, especially of the yard care variety, go swing by our Green Deals guide. Today saw a notable pair of discounts on these highly-rated pressure washers from $80 alongside some notable Greenworks price cuts.

Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike features:

Explore your neighborhood or enjoy your commute all on a single battery charge. The aluminum alloy frame is lightweight and sturdy, supporting up to 250 lbs. and made for everyday use. Easily take it up and down stairs, slide it under your desk, or tuck it away at home with the collapsible handlebar. Zip around town in style with the Bolt’s powerful yet quiet motor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!