TOSOT 4,500-sq. ft. dehumidifier hits new low in today’s Gold Box, deals from $167

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 31% off TOSOT dehumidifiers and air purifiers. You can score the TOSOT 50 Pint Dehumidifier for $167 shipped. That’s about 30% off the roughly $240 regular price tag, the lowest we have ever tracked at Amazon, and the best we can find. This model can transform up to 4,500-square feet of your home from a hot sticky mess this summer and beyond by removing up to 50-pints of moisture per day. Alongside helping to keep air conditioning costs down, it sports a real-time monitoring system to ensure your space is always fresh as well as a both a dual empty setup and an optional continuous drainage rig. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

But if it’s just for something to handle a smaller space, there are certainly more affordable options out there. This SEAVON dehumidifier is great for small bedrooms or your home office and comes in at under $47 shipped. Carrying a solid 4+ star rating from over 990 Amazon customers, it makes for a solid alternative to today’s lead deal, just don’t expect it to handle nearly as large a space at one time. 

Browse through the rest of today’s TOSOT Gold Box event for additional deals on larger dehumidifier models and air purifiers with up to 31% in savings

Alongside everything else in our home goods guide, we are also still tracking a solid offer on the RENPHO H13 HEPA Air Purifier at a new Amazon all-time low with up to 30% in savings right here

More on the TOSOT 50 Pint Dehumidifier:

  • 4,500 SQ FT: Our dehumidifier can remove up to 50 pints of water every 24 hours (same as 70 Pint units under 2012 DOE standard.) A lower humidity level allows your AC system to work more efficiently because it’s easier to change the temperature of dry air compared to moist, super-humid air.
  • AUTO DRAIN: This dehumidifier will stop running if the water bucket fills up. Save time with automatic drainage by hooking up a 3/4 inch dehumidifier drain hose (not included) to your dehumidifier. 

