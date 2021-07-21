RENPHO H13 HEPA Air Purifier hits Amazon all-time low at $50 shipped (30% off)

Smartindex (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the RENPHO H13 Air Purifier for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This model is designed to refresh the air in spaces up to 103-square feet “in 20-minutes.” Its 3-stage filtration system is designed to remove “99.97% of airborne contaminants as small as 0.3 microns” using pre, True HEPA, and activated carbon filters. Three fan speeds and a quiet sleep mode round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you think you can get away with something even smaller that just covers your immediate area, take a look at the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier. It currently sells for $35 shipped at Amazon where it carries 4+ star ratings from over 1,600 customers. While this one is really more suited for a small home office or bedroom, it is also more affordable and significantly more portable to take with you wherever you might need it.

More on the RENPHO H13 Air Purifier:

High-efficiency filtration system: RENPHO air purifier for home covers an area up to 103ft²/9.6㎡ in 20 mins. Compact modern design help the air purifier fit anywhere in your home bedroom office nurseries kitchen basements dorms

3 Fan Speeds with Quiet Sleep Mode: Simply press the power button to adjust the fan speed to your preference. Choose from high, medium, or low fan speed, or select sleep mode to set the device on the quietest setting (37 dB)

