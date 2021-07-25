Save $299 when you bundle the new DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo with a Smart Controller

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon is currently offering the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo with Smart Controller for $1,749 shipped as a pre-order that ships on Monday, July 26. Also available at B&H for the same price. Normally you’d pay $1,299 for the Fly More Combo, with the added $749 controller bringing this package up to $2,048 in overall value. That saves you $299 and marks the best we’ve seen for all of the gear together.

DJI Air 2S arrives as one of the brand’s latest quadcopters, delivering a familar folding form-factor complete with a lightweight design. Ready for aeriel photography with a new 1-inch 20 MP camera sensor, there’s also 5.4K video recording, a built-in gimbal, and DJI’s ActiveTrack features. Each of the two included batteries offer 31 minutes of flight time, and plenty of other accessories complete the package alongside the Smart Controller. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 495 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get in the DJI game, going with its new Mini 2 Drone is a great alternative to the featured bundle at $449. While you’re not getting all of the extra accessories, DJI Mini 2 packs a more lightweight design alongside 12MP camera, 31-minute flight time, and more. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ. Otherwise, go give our buyers guide a look at our top recommendations for drones under $1,000.

We’re also still tracking a pretty notable price cut on the DJI Mavic Mini Combo, which delivers the popular mini drone bundled with some extra accessories at $399. Marking one of the best prices to date, this is a pretty compelling option to consider for getting in on the summer aerial photography action, especially considering it is $100 off.

DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo features:

The compact and foldable design of the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo Drone with Smart Controller lets you easily capture breathtaking aerial images and video whenever the mood strikes. It’s an ideal alternative for use when travelling on vacation or for photography enthusiasts looking to record from new and unique perspectives. When it comes to piloting, this bundle provides two options. The 4-antenna OcuSync 3.0 remote that uses your phone and the DJI Fly App, or the included OcuSync 2.0 DJI Smart Controller with a built-in 5.5″ screen.

