Etekcity’s #1 best-selling kitchen scale elevates your baking for just $9 (Save 36%)

Amazon is offering Etekcity’s highly-rated Food Scale for $8.99 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $14, today’s 36% cut marks the second-best price of the year, falling $1 shy of our previous mention for the 2021 low. This #1 best-selling kitchen scale is an ideal tool for any home bakers or chefs. Bringing precise measurements in both grams and pounds to your kitchen, you can ensure your baked goods are mixed to perfection each time. It also includes a helpful tare function, to subtract the weight of your measuring bowls of cups. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 81,000 customers. Head below for more.

Though if you’d prefer to go a more traditional method, these stainless steel measuring spoons are just $7. With sizes as small as 1/8 teaspoon, you can craft the perfect spice blends, brew delicious teas and fresh ground coffees, and much more. Plus, these are some of the most highly-rated options on Amazon, with over 2,500 customers leaving it an average 4.8/5 stars.

Before you go, we’re also tracking a great deal of Etekcity’s full-sized Bluetooth bathroom smart scale at low of $18. Compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit, you can track your weight, BMI, body fat, and other holistic metrics over time to keep yourself motivated towards your fitness goals.

More on Etekcity’s Digital Kitchen Scale:

Compact Design: With a spacious yet thin platform, the scale is travel-friendly and takes up little storage space.

Quality Material: Measure food, small items, and liquids (milk & water) with confidence on the food-grade, stainless steel platform.

Tare Function: Use the tare function to remove container weight from the final measurement of your food.

