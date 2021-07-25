FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Etekcity’s #1 best-selling kitchen scale elevates your baking for just $9 (Save 36%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsEtekcity
36% off $9

Amazon is offering Etekcity’s highly-rated Food Scale for $8.99 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $14, today’s 36% cut marks the second-best price of the year, falling $1 shy of our previous mention for the 2021 low. This #1 best-selling kitchen scale is an ideal tool for any home bakers or chefs. Bringing precise measurements in both grams and pounds to your kitchen, you can ensure your baked goods are mixed to perfection each time. It also includes a helpful tare function, to subtract the weight of your measuring bowls of cups. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 81,000 customers. Head below for more.

Though if you’d prefer to go a more traditional method, these stainless steel measuring spoons are just $7. With sizes as small as 1/8 teaspoon, you can craft the perfect spice blends, brew delicious teas and fresh ground coffees, and much more. Plus, these are some of the most highly-rated options on Amazon, with over 2,500 customers leaving it an average 4.8/5 stars.

Before you go, we’re also tracking a great deal of Etekcity’s full-sized Bluetooth bathroom smart scale at low of $18. Compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit, you can track your weight, BMI, body fat, and other holistic metrics over time to keep yourself motivated towards your fitness goals.

More on Etekcity’s Digital Kitchen Scale:

  • Compact Design: With a spacious yet thin platform, the scale is travel-friendly and takes up little storage space.
  • Quality Material: Measure food, small items, and liquids (milk & water) with confidence on the food-grade, stainless steel platform.
  • Tare Function: Use the tare function to remove container weight from the final measurement of your food.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Etekcity

About the Author

Logitech’s StreamCam 1080p USB-C webcam drops to ...
Twelve South BookArc elevates your MacBook setup at $40...
NETGEAR’s new Orbi Pro Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System sees f...
Keep your little one close with 45% off highly-rated ba...
Winter is coming (eventually): Curl up with some best-s...
Save $299 when you bundle the new DJI Air 2S Fly More C...
A collapsable design and low price headline this alumin...
This 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool slides into your wa...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $25

Etekcity’s Bluetooth smart scale pairs with Apple Health or Google Fit at a low of $18

$18 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Ninja’s Pro Plus Kitchen System Blender doubles as a food processor at $153 (Reg. $200+)

$153 Learn More
Save 21%

Withings Body highly-rated Apple Health smart scales up to 21% off starting at $50

From $50 Learn More
New low

This chic Amazon Basics office chair just fell to a new all-time low at $105.50

$105.50 Learn More
Reg. $400

Need a new summer ride? Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-Bike has returned to a low of $339

$339 Learn More
1-year low

Amazon #1 best-selling 14-pc. Kitchen Block Knife Set is down to $19.50 (1-year low)

$19.50 Learn More
Reg. $160

LEGO’s 1,300-piece Millennium Falcon falls to lowest price yet at $130 (Save $30), more

$130 Learn More
Save $60

Amazon’s new Echo Show 10 returns to Prime Day low at $190 (Save $60)

$190 Learn More