Etekcity’s Bluetooth smart scale pairs with Apple Health or Google Fit at a low of $18

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $25, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. This smart scale connects over Bluetooth to your phone tie into your phone, allowing you to track weight and more via Apple HealthKit or Google Fit. Once you stand on the scale with a smartphone nearby and unlocked, it’ll record 13 different aspects of your body including weight, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, muscle and bone mass plus more. I’ve got a similar smart scale and it’s really nice that it remembers all of the details for me, making it super easy to track a weight loss journey. Rated 4.7/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers.

All things considered, this is one of the more budget-focused smart scales on the market from a well-known brand. However, RENPHO does have a lower-cost Bluetooth scale worth considering. It also ties into HealthKit, Google Fit, as well as Fitbit, offering a similar feature set to Etekcity’s model above. However, it only measures weight and BMI, negating things like bone mass, body fat and other measurements that the model above captures. Given that it’s $14 on Amazon, the savings might be worth the trade-offs here in your scenario.

While the scales above use Bluetooth to connect to your smartphone, it can be kinda finicky. After using a Bluetooth smart scale for a while, we upgraded to a Wi-Fi version and haven’t looked back once. It stores data without having to unlock your phone and is just quicker overall. Right now, you can pick up a Wi-Fi Withings smart scale from $50, making now a great time to upgrade if you’ve got a bit more room in your budget.

More on the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale:

Full body composition analysis- Get 13 essential measurements including Weight, BMI, Body Fat, Visceral Fat, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, Body Water, and more. All kinds of statistics and numbers will guide you to maintain a healthy lifestyle

User-friendly app-Free VeSync app syncs data with Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit and Samsung Health, so you can store all data in one app for tracking daily/weekly/monthly progress. Great helpful for body builders and those working on weight loss

Easy to use-Works with Bluetooth on iOS and Android. You can weigh yourself anytime for the data will sync to the app once your phone and scale connect again. Easily change weight units through the app (lb,kg,st)

