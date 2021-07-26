FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring Smith & Wesson’s 6.5-inch Stainless Steel Multi-Tool to your EDC for just $13.50

Amazon currently offers the Smith & Wesson 6.5-inch Stainless Steel Multi-Tool for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $17, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price of the year set back in May. Delivering 14 different functions to your everyday carry, Smith & Wesson’s rugged multi-tool is comprised of stainless steel to help tackle a variety of tasks. Whether you plan on putting its pliers and other tools to the test around the at-home workshop or while camping through the rest of the summer, its compact design conveniently folds up to store in your pocket or bag. Over 155 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For about $13, you’re getting about as much multi-tool as you’ll find for the price compared to other models out there. But if you’re looking for a more affordable offering and don’t mind skipping out on some of the functions found above, this Gerber Curve Multi-Tool will only set you back $10. It arrives with quite a few tools and will easily fit in your everyday carry just the same.

Otherwise, go check out all of our top reccomendations for some more affordable multi-tools starting at $5. With various offerings from brands like Leatherman and Gerber, there’s sure to be an option here to outfit your setup ahead of those upcoming camping trips.

Smith & Wesson 6.5-inch Stainless Steel Multi-Tool features:

The Smith and Wesson multi-tool is a great tool to have when you are on the go or for home use. With 14 functions any task, anywhere, at anytime can be done at ease. The multi-tool features a Spring-loaded needle nose pliers, wire cutter, fine edge blade, small Philips head screwdriver, can opener, ruler, fine grit file, 3-size hexagon wrench, large screwdriver, bottle opener, nail puller, small screw driver.nylon belt sheath.

