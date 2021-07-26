This naturally nonstick 6-piece ceramic cookware set is only $43 shipped (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the GreenLife 6-piece Ceramic Cookware and Bakeware Set for $43.19 shipped. That’s down from the usual $65 tag, matching the lowest price of the year. If you’ve never used a ceramic pan, I highly recommend it. They’re naturally nonstick, so you’re not dealing with any added coatings or chemicals, and they clean like a breeze. This 6-piece set includes one large and one small ceramic frying pan, plus a medium-sized cake tin and a baking tray. You’ll also find two silicone spatulas tossed in here as well, which are perfect for baking and decorating cakes and sweetbreads. This set is rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 500 customers. Head below for more.
I’d also recommend throwing in a set of silicone utensils to keep your ceramics scratch-free and ready to use for years to come. This one includes spatulas, spoons, slotted turners, and more for less than $22 after you clip the on-page coupon. That means your savings should just about cover it, plus it’s garnered a glowing 4.7/5 star rating from over 6,000 home cooks.
For smaller kitchens or anyone working on a tight schedule, Instant Pot’s Duo multi-cooker can be a real life saver with seven unique cooking functions. It’s currently down to a new Amazon low of $50, so you won’t have to break the bank to enjoy easy meal prep here. Then, head over to our home goods guide for more ways to elevate your cooking game.
GreenLIfe 6-piece ceramic cookware set features:
- Cookware and bakeware set includes: 9.5″ and 12″ frying pans, a round cake pan (9″), a cookie sheet (18 x 13″), and 2 baking spatulas
- Our healthy and easy-to-clean ceramic nonstick coating is derived from sand and free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium for effortless cooking and quick cleanup
- Soft Grip Bakelite handles are designed to stay cool on the stovetop for maximum comfort
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!