This naturally nonstick 6-piece ceramic cookware set is only $43 shipped (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the GreenLife 6-piece Ceramic Cookware and Bakeware Set for $43.19 shipped. That’s down from the usual $65 tag, matching the lowest price of the year. If you’ve never used a ceramic pan, I highly recommend it. They’re naturally nonstick, so you’re not dealing with any added coatings or chemicals, and they clean like a breeze. This 6-piece set includes one large and one small ceramic frying pan, plus a medium-sized cake tin and a baking tray. You’ll also find two silicone spatulas tossed in here as well, which are perfect for baking and decorating cakes and sweetbreads. This set is rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 500 customers. Head below for more.

I’d also recommend throwing in a set of silicone utensils to keep your ceramics scratch-free and ready to use for years to come. This one includes spatulas, spoons, slotted turners, and more for less than $22 after you clip the on-page coupon. That means your savings should just about cover it, plus it’s garnered a glowing 4.7/5 star rating from over 6,000 home cooks.

For smaller kitchens or anyone working on a tight schedule, Instant Pot’s Duo multi-cooker can be a real life saver with seven unique cooking functions. It’s currently down to a new Amazon low of $50, so you won’t have to break the bank to enjoy easy meal prep here. Then, head over to our home goods guide for more ways to elevate your cooking game.

GreenLIfe 6-piece ceramic cookware set features:

Cookware and bakeware set includes: 9.5″ and 12″ frying pans, a round cake pan (9″), a cookie sheet (18 x 13″), and 2 baking spatulas

Our healthy and easy-to-clean ceramic nonstick coating is derived from sand and free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium for effortless cooking and quick cleanup

Soft Grip Bakelite handles are designed to stay cool on the stovetop for maximum comfort

