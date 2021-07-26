Instant Pot’s 3-qt. Duo Nova Multi-Cooker now matching Amazon low at $50 (Reg. $80)

To sit alongside an ongoing offer on the 6-quart Duo Crisp model, Amazon is now offering the 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $49.98 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 38% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This model sells for just shy of $70 at Walmart right now. When it comes to personal-sized and side dish-ready all-in-one cookers, this is easily among the best. The 3-quart capacity might not be enough for a whole family, but it still combines seven different small kitchen appliances in one to make solo meals (with leftovers) and side dishes a breeze. This is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker with 1-touch control of 13 preset meal programs. Rated 4+ stars from over 163,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find for a fully-featured multi-cooker from a big brand name. In fact, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything that can do what the Duo Nova is capable off for all that much less, if at all. However, this Aroma Housewares model carries solid reviews and can handle much of the same tasks for slightly less at $49 shipped. While the price difference isn’t huge, this one is also larger with a 4-quart capacity and some included accessories.

As we mentioned above, the air fry-ready 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker is still down at the Amazon low of $98. That deal also joins this morning’s kitchenware offers including this Bella Juice Extractor, Prime Day pricing on the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundle, and Ninja’s highly-rated 6-in-1 Foodi Air Fry Oven, just to name a few of the highlights from our home goods guide.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1:

Best for beginners: An upgrade from the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. This 3Qt “Mini” model is compact and ultra-convenient, perfect for cooking for up to 3 people or for making rice, vegetables, or side dishes

Healthy & consistently delicious: Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time

