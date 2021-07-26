FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Instant Pot’s 3-qt. Duo Nova Multi-Cooker now matching Amazon low at $50 (Reg. $80)

-
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
Reg. $80 $50

To sit alongside an ongoing offer on the 6-quart Duo Crisp model, Amazon is now offering the 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $49.98 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 38% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This model sells for just shy of $70 at Walmart right now. When it comes to personal-sized and side dish-ready all-in-one cookers, this is easily among the best. The 3-quart capacity might not be enough for a whole family, but it still combines seven different small kitchen appliances in one to make solo meals (with leftovers) and side dishes a breeze. This is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker with 1-touch control of 13 preset meal programs. Rated 4+ stars from over 163,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find for a fully-featured multi-cooker from a big brand name. In fact, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything that can do what the Duo Nova is capable off for all that much less, if at all. However, this Aroma Housewares model carries solid reviews and can handle much of the same tasks for slightly less at $49 shipped. While the price difference isn’t huge, this one is also larger with a 4-quart capacity and some included accessories. 

As we mentioned above, the air fry-ready 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker is still down at the Amazon low of $98. That deal also joins this morning’s kitchenware offers including this Bella Juice Extractor, Prime Day pricing on the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundle, and Ninja’s highly-rated 6-in-1 Foodi Air Fry Oven, just to name a few of the highlights from our home goods guide

More on the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1:

  • Best for beginners: An upgrade from the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. This 3Qt “Mini” model is compact and ultra-convenient, perfect for cooking for up to 3 people or for making rice, vegetables, or side dishes
  • Healthy & consistently delicious: Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop drops in price...
Wali’s versatile laptop mount hits new Amazon low...
LG’s self-cleaning UVnano FN6 Wireless Earbuds hi...
Build your own PC, upgrade a laptop, or repair a smartp...
This elegant indoor/outdoor 3-piece patio set just fell...
Amazon personal care deals from $6: Electric toothbrush...
TP-Link Kasa smart home gear from $10: Mini plugs, bulb...
Tilt and palm rejection support headline MoKo’s t...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $150

Air fry-ready 6-qt. Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker hits Amazon low at $98 (Reg. $150)

$98 Learn More
Orig. $200

Ninja’s highly-rated 6-in-1 Foodi Air Fry Oven now $120 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $200)

$120 Learn More
1-year low

Amazon #1 best-selling 14-pc. Kitchen Block Knife Set is down to $19.50 (1-year low)

$19.50 Learn More
New low

Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop drops in price for only the second time, now $170 off

$170 off Learn More
28% off

Wali’s versatile laptop mount hits new Amazon low at under $29 shipped (Save 28%)

Under $29 Learn More
Save now

Brydge back to school sale discounts iPad Pro keyboards, USB-C docks, more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Reg. $150

LG’s self-cleaning UVnano FN6 Wireless Earbuds hit Amazon low at $77 shipped (Reg. $150)

$77 Learn More
Reg. $30

Build your own PC, upgrade a laptop, or repair a smartphone with an $18 precision screwdriver kit

$18 Learn More