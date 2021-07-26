HP’s Chromebook 14 hits Amazon low at $220, more Chromebook + Windows laptops from $130

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 14-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB in multiple colors for $219.99 shipped. Normally around $250 to $270 depending on the color you choose, today’s deal marks a new all-time low for both. This Chromebook features B&O-tuned speakers and a 14-inch 1080p display, allowing you to enjoy media while on-the-go. The battery is stated to last all-day before needing to be recharged, as well. With the Google Play Store built-in, you’ll be able to download just about any app or game you could want, and even though it only packs 32GB of storage out of the box, the microSD port allows you to easily expand that. You’ll also find two USB-C ports alongside a standard USB-A for I/O. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

We also spotted that today only Woot is offering a selection of Samsung Windows and Chromebook laptops priced from $130 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged $6 at checkout. Our favorite is the Samsung Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB at $199.99 in refurbished condition. Originally $299, today’s deal undercuts the current Amazon price by around $20 or so. It offers many similar benefits to today’s lead deal, however, it brings along an increased screen size of 15.4-inches. You’ll also lose out on some battery life, as it only lasts 10.5 hours and not over 13. Plus, no B&O speakers are in tow. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. Shop the rest of the sale here.

While today’s deals are great for on-the-go work, if you have a gaming desktop at home, then it might be time to upgrade its storage. WD_BLACK’s SN750 and SN850 SSDs are currently on sale with up to 7GB/s transfer speeds in tow. I’ve used both drives personally and absolutely love how fast they are for booting, launching games, and more. Prices start at $120, so you won’t want to miss our previous coverage on how you can save while upgrading your computer.

More on the HP Chromebook 14:

Google Play Store: The millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your Chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity or security

Sleek, responsive design: Keep going comfortably with the backlit keyboard and multi-touch touchpad that supports four finger gestures set in a sleek design for moving from room to room or on the road

Binge watch while you work: Equipped with an Intel(R) processor, 14″ display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts at B&O and a long battery life to get more done while having fun

Environmentally conscious: Low halogen, mercury-free display backlights, arsenic-free display glass in this ENERGY STAR(R) certified, EPEAT(R) Silver registered Chromebook

