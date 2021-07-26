FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

WD_BLACK NVMe SSDs pack up to 7,000MB/s speeds from $120 (Save 22%)

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of WD_Black SN850 and SN750 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drives starting at $119.99 shipped. Our top pick is the 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD for $199.99. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at the second-best price to date that matches our previous Prime Day mention at $30 off. Whether your desktop PC is running out of storage space or its existing drive is beginning to show its age, WD’s SN850 SSD is a worthy upgrade. With up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds, this NVMe drive is an ideal addition to your PC gaming rig or NAS with its PCIe Gen4 technology. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 775 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $120.

Other WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD deals:

WD_BLACK SN750 SSDs on sale:

But then go get a closer look at the recently-released WD_BLACK SN750 SE drives which were just released earlier this year. Arriving with much of the same NVMe SSD form-factors as you’ll find with today’s deals, this lineup of offerings enters as more of a middle-ground with up to 3.6GB/s speeds. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here.

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD features:

The future of gaming has arrived with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. Long load times are obsolete with PCIe Gen4 technology, reaching up to 7000MB/s read speed and up to 5300MB/s write speed. Spend more time playing and less time deleting, storing your latest and favorite games with up to 2TB capacity.

