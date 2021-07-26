FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LITOM USB-C rechargeable reading neck light helps you enjoy books at night: $8.50 (Reg. $19)

-
AmazonLITOM
Reg. $19 $8.50

TrodeemDirect (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the LITOM Rechargeable Neck Reading LED Light for $8.53 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code YPT9I9Z8 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This light sits around your neck and allows you to easily read at night without having overhead lights on. There are three different color temperatures to choose from ranging from 2000K to 6000K and as many brightness toggles as well. It can last up to 80 hours on a single charge, with just 1.5 hours of being plugged in via its USB-C port letting you go multiple days more. Plus, the narrow beam only shines at 60-degrees and allows you to read without disturbing those around you. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

On a tighter budget and just need to upgrade a desk-based lamp you already own to LED? Well, this Westinghouse LED bulb is just $2.50 and saves you quite a bit. It delivers the ability to replace an existing bulb with a more energy-efficient alternative, cutting down on power usage and enjoying a brighter experience overall. It clocks in at just 6W of power used to generate the 480-lumens of light.

Looking for a good book to read? Well, our July reading list helps you pick out something that’ll keep you interested for hours on end, ranging from romance novels to airplane thrillers and much more. Head on over to Ali’s previous coverage to take a deeper dive into what books you should read this month.

More on the LITOM Reading Light:

  • Each head of LITOM reading light for bed has an independent switch and 3 color temperatures(2000K to 6000K) x 3 brightness settings(Low,Medium,High ), 3×6 modes in total to meets all your needs such as reading, knitting, camping, crafting, sewing, or repairing.
  • 2000K amber hue book light, 99.95% free of blue spectrum light, not only reduce eye strain but also help sleep friendly. This neck light equipped with 4 upgraded LED to deliver more uniform luminance than normal LED.
  • The book light for reading features built-in rechargeable 1000mAh battery, provide up to 80 hours wireless reading time after a quick charge of just 1.5 hours. With the included type-C cable, it charges like a cellphone without need to spend money on buying batteries, more environmentally friendly

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

LITOM

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Bring home Samsung’s new 15-inch AMOLED Galaxy Bo...
Have this Amazon-made desk shipped to your door for $38...
SanDisk’s metal USB-C flash drive puts 1TB of sto...
Elgato’s HD60 S+ Capture Card packs 4K60 visuals ...
IRWIN’s 8-pack of bar and spring clamps will expa...
OtterBox MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro/Max Wallet Folio Case on...
Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop drops in price...
Wali’s versatile laptop mount hits new Amazon low...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: ROCKPALS 300W power station with 30W USB-C + 300W AC falls to $177, more

Learn More

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cruise around town this summer on a 25 mph electric scooter: $340, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Rad Power Bikes most affordable e-bike sees first price drop in latest sale, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Amazon #1 new-release electric scooter returns to all-time low at $161.50, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Kick oil + gas to the curb with this $32 lightweight Greenworks blower, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

UniFi Diary: After 3 years with the USG, I’m finally upgrading to the Dream Machine Pro

Learn More
Save $200

Bring home Samsung’s new 15-inch AMOLED Galaxy Book Pro at low of up to $200 off

From $950 Learn More