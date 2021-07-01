Summer is a fantastic time to start reading, and there are many new books to check out. Whether you’re heading to the beach, relaxing in the hammock, or hanging out in the air conditioning, there is a great book in July’s 2021 reading list. This July has an array of page-turning romances, thrillers, and much more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks to put in your beach bag.

Falling by T.J. Newman

If you’re looking for a summer thriller, “Falling” by T.J. Newman is a great option, and it hits bookshelves on July 6. This book takes place aboard a plane heading to New York and piloted by a man whose family has been kidnapped. The lives of 144 passengers are at stake with a pilot who must decide between crashing the plane to save his family or landing it safely, knowing his family will be murdered. This book is fast-paced and sounds like a perfect beach read.

Have We Met? by Camille Baker

This July, there are a lot of new romances novels on the market. One of the top books on the list is “Have We Met?” by Camille Baker. This romantic comedy starts when Corinne adds a mysterious dating app called Met on her phone. The app states that she has already met her soulmate and to dig deeper into her own relationships. This leads her to back-to-back blasts from the past. This is another must-have beach read and is out now on Amazon for $11.

While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory

Another romance novel that’s buzzing on the bookstands is a new Hollywood romance called “While We Were Dating” by Jasmine Guillory. Two actors are filming in a movie when a family emergency makes them realize their feelings are real. This page-turning book allows you to decide if they’re ready to let the rest of the world see that they’re falling for one another. This book debuts on July 13; however, you can pre-order it for $19 on Amazon.

Such a Quiet Place by Megan Miranda

I am personally a fan of Megan Miranda’s books, and on July 13, she’s dropping a new thriller called “Such a Quiet Place.” When a murder takes place in a small town, everyone knows about it and has their assumption, especially when a local returns just as it happens. “The perfect suburban setting; the secretive, quirky neighbors; three unsolved murders; and an Agatha Christie vibe make this whodunit an excellent beach read,” states BookList.

