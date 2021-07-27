Just $11 will score you this highly-rated dual monitor stand at 60% off, more

Dream Fit 2020 (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO 27-inch Dual Monitor Mount for $11.19 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code 35ZZLHB9 at checkout. Typically selling for $28, you’ll be slashing off 60% off and marking a new all-time Amazon low. This full-motion dual monitor mount delivers 180-degrees of swivel and up to 90-degrees of tilt on both arms. This means it not only saves you space but makes it easier to share ideas with others, find the perfect angle for working and gaming, and give your office a sleek, professional atmosphere. It’s designed for monitors between 13- and 27-inches and rated 4.5/5 stars from over 6,000 customers. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you can put your savings towards HUANOUO’s self-cooling foldable laptop stand for a different approach. It’s currently down to $16 after you clip the on-page coupon, and features a myriad of positions and features. Since our lead deal has the desktop covered, this laptop stand makes a great portable workstation with dual USB cooling fans and a side tray. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 4,000 Amazon shoppers.

Then, check out this deal we found on the popular Nulaxy aluminum MacBook stand for $17. The sturdy design makes it handy and dependable in the home office, with tons of ventilation to keep your laptop performing at its best.

Huanuo 27-inch dual monitor mount features:

Compatibility – Dual monitor mount widely fits most 13″ to 27″ flat and curved screens and holds up to 17.6lbs per arm. Compatible with 75 x 75 mm and 100 x 100 mm vesa pattern.

Full Articulation – Adjustable arm offers +80° to -90° tilt, 180° swivel, 360° rotation, and height adjustment along the center pole.

Multiple Options – Besides clamp mounting (up to 3″ thick), this stand also supports grommet mounting(up to 3.5″ thick), Meet your needs different desks.

