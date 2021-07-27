FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Elevate your MacBook with this highly-rated aluminum stand for just $17 (Save 30%)

-
Amazon
Reg. $24 $17

Nulaxy Direct (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Alumium MacBook Stand for $16.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shopping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $24, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings and a match of the all-time low set once before. Sporting a clean design comprised of a single piece of aluminum, this laptop stand elevates a MacBook 6-inches off your desk. Not only will it help tackle neck strain, but the design helps cool your machine with an open-backed design. Over 21,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

At just $17, today’s offer is about as good as it gets for a stand with the kind of ratings you’re looking at above. But if you can live with a more low-profile design, this $13 option comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 300 customers. It won’t elevate your MacBook as high off the desk, but should improve the ergonomics of your typing experience.

But if you’d prefer to save some space on your desk, going with the Twelve South BookArc is a great way to keep your machine out of the way. Sporting an aluminum build, this keeps your MacBook positioned vertically at your workstation and is down to $40.50.

Nulaxy Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

MacBook stand works as a raiser to elevate the laptop screen to 6’’ for a perfect eye level fixes your posture and help to reduce neck pain back pain and eye strain Creating extra space and to work more ergonomically. Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10-15 6 inches such as MacBook Air and Pro.

