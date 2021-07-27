Lenovo’s C340 2-in-1 Chromebook returns to low of $299 shipped (Save up to $200)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Lenovo C340 2-in-1 Chromebook 2.2GHz i3/4GB/64GB for $299 shipped. Also available direct. For comparison, it has a list price of $499 and today’s deal marks the all-time low that we’ve only tracked once before. Featuring a large 15.6-inch HD touchscreen display, this Chromebook sports a 2-in-1 design that allows you to either use it like a laptop or tablet, whichever works best in various scenarios. It’s compatible with the Google Play Store so you can download apps to complete tasks, or games to enjoy during downtime. Plus, the built-in webcam lets you video call friends and family to stay connected over long distances. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve. It’s available on Amazon for $9 and is designed to hold 15.6-inch computers, making it perfect for today’s lead deal. This sleeve will allow you to tote your new machine around without worrying about whether it’ll be damaged in your bag.

In the market for more budget-focused Chromebooks? Consider HP’s Chromebook 14 while it’s down to an Amazon low of $220. We spotted the deal yesterday, and there’s no telling how long it’ll be at this price, so you’ll want to act quick to cash in on the savings.

Lenovo C340 15-inch Chromebook features

Lenovo C340-15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Enjoy a smooth computing performance with this Lenovo Chromebook. The 15.6-inch Full HD multi-touch display offers an intuitive user experience, while the 64GB eMMC storage offers fast start-ups and load times. This Lenovo Chromebook features an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM for speedy responses and Bluetooth technology to sync with compatible wireless devices.

