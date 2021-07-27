mophie’s Snap+ MagSafe-compatible battery falls to new all-time low at $32.50 (35% off)

Zagg is offering the mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini MagSafe-compatible Power Bank at $32.47 shipped with the code ZWV2F920 at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of $50 and our last mention was $37.50 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. If you’re not a fan of Apple’s MagSafe Battery’s price, this is a great alternative for you. Given that it costs 67% less than the official alternative, you’ll find that mophie offers a much larger battery overall. You’ll find a 5,000mAh capacity here that charges your phone at 5W, which is more than enough to power your phone while still having extra charge leftover at end of the day. It uses Apple’s MagSafe platform to magnetically attach to your phone, which makes it easy to ensure that your phone always stays ready to go. mophie is well-rated overall, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Just want a decent wireless charger to use at home? The Anker PowerWave Pad is available on Amazon for $11 if you’re a Prime member. Delivering the ability to charge Android devices at up to 10W and iPhones at 7.5W, it’s a great charger to leave on your desk for topping off before heading out for the day. No MagSafe is available though, so do keep that in mind.

Speaking of MagSafe, Apple’s official charger can be picked up for $30 right now, which is a $9 discount from its normal going rate. I use one of these on my bedside table every night, as it makes charging super simple as I never have to wonder if my phone is properly aligned with the pad.

Snap+ Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Power Bank features:

Giving your phone a boost of power is now easier than ever! Just attach the snap+ juice pack mini to your phone and you’re ready to outlast the day. The snap+ juice pack mini works with the iPhone 12 series phone. You can also use the included snap adapter with other Qi-enabled smartphones to get the same, convenient charging experience. The magnetic array ensures you get a perfect charge every time.

