Save up to $120 on Anker’s Powerhouse II portable power stations starting at $180

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Powerhouse portable power stations headlined by the Powerhouse II 800 at $599.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer is marking one of the first notable price cuts to date and matches the all-time low at $100 off. Anker’s latest portable charging station enters with 777W of internal power to handle refueling just about anytime. Powerhouse II 800 arrives as a compelling campsite or tailgating upgrade with two AC outlets alongside dual 60W USB-C outputs, four USB-A ports, and a DC car socket. You’ll also be able to refuel the internal battery with a solar charger for a truly off-the-grid setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

If the featured power station is a bit of overkill for your needs, Anker’s Amazon storefront is also discounting its Powerhouse II 400 to $279.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $400, you’re saving the same $120 as with the lead deal while matching our previous mention for the best price to date. This offering arrives with a 388Wh capacity and a slightly less versatile selection of ways to refuel devices. Its single AC outlet pairs with a car socket and 60W USB-C port, with three USB-A slots completing the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars and our review offers some extra details.

Or for something even more portable to bring along to the campsite or tailgate, Anker’s Powerhouse 200 is down to $179.99. Normally fetching $260, you’re looking at 31% in savings as today’s offer comes within $10 of the all-time low. This may be the most compact of the batch, but still offers 213Wh of power and an AC outlet alongside some other places to plug in. Over 455 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Anker Powerhouse II 800 features:

Packing a whopping 777 watt-hours, this powerful charging station serves as a reliable emergency backup or handy travel companion. With 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, one vehicle-class outlet, and 2 DC outlets; PowerHouse II 800 is compatible with virtually all essential devices.

