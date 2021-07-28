Latest ASUS 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitor now available with VRR support for PS5 and XSX

After a quiet announcement that largely flew under the radar back in April, ASUS’s latest 4K 144Hz monitor is now up for grabs. The UHD resolution and high refresh rate is displayed on a 27-inch screen. Other notable features include a 1ms response time, G-Sync support, and a couple of USB 3.0 ports. Along the back of the display you will find a RGB ROG logo, adds a pop of color to the back. This can be tweaked using ASUS’s Aura Sync software which also lets you sync it up with other compatible peripherals. Continue reading to learn more.

Latest ASUS monitor headlined by 4K 144Hz specifications

In addition to all of the specifications mentioned above, XG27UQR also happens to be VESA mount ready with a 100mm x 100mm pattern. That will come in handy if you want to declutter your desk, but if you simply want to tweak some settings, the included stand is actually quite flexible. Height can be adjusted up to 100mm, it swivels 25 degrees, and can be tilted up to 20 degrees.

When it comes to I/O, you’ll find dual HDMI 2.0 ports alongside two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. There’s also a 3.5mm audio slot with a couple of USB 3.0 connections. Support for Variable Refresh Rate allows paves the way for 1080p 120Hz output on PS5 and 1440p 120Hz via Xbox Series X|S. Both DisplayHDR 400 and a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut contribute to both contrast and color performance.

Pricing and availability

ASUS’s latest 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitor is up for grabs right now. Pricing is set at $799, which is neither over or underpriced given the specifications offered. It lands somewhere between these Acer and LG models. It’s unclear when the official release date of this display was slated for, but the first listing we can find currently has a one- to two-month shipping delay.

9to5Toys’ Take

It doesn’t matter if you game on a PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S, the latest from ASUS will do its best to scratch your itch. Once downside worth bearing in mind is that PS5 and Xbox Series X support tops out at 1080p 120Hz and 1440p 120Hz, respectively.

While this means you won’t be able to take full advantage of 4K 120Hz, but let’s face it, few console games can actually pull that off anyway. On the other hand, if you’re rocking a gaming PC that’s outfitted with a high-end GPU, 4K 144Hz capabilities will be ready and waiting.

