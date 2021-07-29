Save 60% when you stack these promos and grab this triple monitor mount for just $48

Dream Fit 2020 (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Triple Gas Spring Monitor Arm for $47.99 shipped with the code YXP9A3B2 at checkout and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $120, today’s deal saves you 60% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for a similar triple mount. With the ability to hold up to three 32-inch monitors with VESA mounts of either 75×75 or 100×100, each arm can lift up to 17.6 pounds. If you’re wanting to give your office a visual upgrade, this is a great way to make it more ergonomic as well as clean up your desk since you’ll be able to remove the old mounts that took up additional space. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

This massive desk pad would be another great upgrade to your home office. I just personally picked up one of a similar size and material and absolutely love it. You’ll only spend $9, which is a fraction of the $72 you save above. A pad this size keeps your desk’s surface clean and helps your mouse to track more accurately than on standard surfaces.

Speaking of monitors, did you see our review of the latest 240Hz Dark Matter 27-inch display? Jordan found that it brings “hyper smooth gameplay” to his setup thanks to the fast refresh rate, and I can attest to that thanks to the 240Hz display I have at my desk. Learn more about Dark Matter’s budget-focused monitor in Jordan’s hands-on coverage.

More on the HUANUO Triple Monitor Mount:

Universal 3 Monitor Stand – Fits three flat / curved computer monitors 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 inch in size with VESA mounting holes 75×75 and 100×100, each arm hold 17.6lbs

Workspace Saver – Conveniently frees up more valuable work space by elevating 3 monitors off of your desk, making your workstation spacious and clutter-free.

Customized For Optimal View – The fully articulating arms allow your monitors swivel, tilt and rotate to find an optimal view angle and position for comfortable work. Freely set your monitors to landscape or portrait mode!

