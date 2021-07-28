Dark Matter 27in monitor review: 240Hz brings hyper smooth gameplay [Video]

When it comes to fast-paced gaming, one of the most important factors in keeping up with the action can be a high refresh rate. One of Monoprice’s latest monitors, the Dark Matter 27-in monitor packs 240Hz for one of the smoothest displays if your computer can push it. Coming in at $300, it’s an affordable way to help get an upper hand against the competition. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Out of the Box + Design

Despite being seated in the gaming monitor section, from the front, the Dark Matter 27-in doesn’t scream gaming monitor with its design. Bezels are pretty thin with a slightly larger chin on the bottom, but overall it’s pretty clean.

Supporting the display is a tripod-type stand with sharp legs coming out toward the front and a larger third leg keeping things planted in the back. Overall it is very stable – much more so than the Dark Matter 49-in monitor which we took a look at last year.

In the back are where things start to get a little more gamer. Cutout red accents give it a digital design that really serves no purpose. Personally, I prefer a cleaner design, but since the front is pretty bare, I’m not upset about the design of the Dark Matter 27-in display.

If you’re not a fan of the stand, you can also remove it and use any compatible 100×100 VESA mount pattern to attach to a separate piece.

Ins and Outs of the Dark Matter 27-in monitor

Behind the monitor are all of the connections. First, we have a DC plug for power, a USB port for service at the factory, an HDMI 2.0 port, HDMI 1.4 port, a Displayport 1.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. To reach those 240Hz numbers, you will need to use the Displayport connection.

Dark Matter 27-in monitor: Video

Controls and menus

Changing settings on the Dark matter is pretty simple thanks to the multi-directional button, which is located behind the monitor in the bottom right corner. Pushing the button in brings up the full menu while pushing in a direction first brings up quick menus for things like volume, Game Plus settings, and inputs.

In the menus are plenty of controls for color, brightness, and low blue light. There is also a setting for HDR under the gaming menu. With HDR enabled, you lose access to color and brightness controls, but the image immediately becomes more vibrant.

How’s the display?

Monoprice is using an IPS panel on the Dark Matter 27-in monitor. Resolution is capped at FHD 1920×1080, which for competitive gamers, who would want 240Hz, s probably perfect. If you’re using the monitor for creative or productive purposes, you may want to look for something with at least 1440p to have a little more on-screen real estate. The display sports a 1ms response time.

Monoprice’s Dark Matter 27in monitor also features AMD FreeSync, VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400, and a peak luminance of 500 nits. That brightness is pretty commendable and will be easily viewable in bright rooms.

The viewing angle is also pretty impressive on the Dark Matter 27-in monitor. While it loses a bit of brightness and vibrance, the screen is still easily viewable from some extreme angles.

Using testufo.com to check the refresh rate, it played back extremely smooth with minimal ghosting – at least for this price.

Gaming on the Dark Matter 27-in monitor

Gaming on the Dark Matter 27-in monitor is about as smooth as I’ve ever experienced. Of course, you need the hardware to drive your favorite game to high frame rates, but when you’re pinging the rev limiter at 240Hz, it is great.

I don’t play Valorant very often, but it feels like this display was made for this game. On my mid-tier rig, the game was well over 240 frames when using the Nvidia performance overlay to keep an eye on it.

In Call of Duty: Warzone, my frame rate was considerably lower, but the game still felt very smooth. Overall, gaming on the Dark matter 27in monitor has been a blast.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, the Dark Matter 27in 240Hz display is a beast for gaming. Combine that with the 500 nit brightness and HDR 400, and it looks pretty good, too. There are more affordable FDH 240Hz displays if all you’re looking for is the most affordable refresh rate, but so far, I’m really liking what Monoprice is delivering with the Dark Matter 27-in monitor. Most other 240Hz monitors in this price bracket won’t get as bright as what the Dark Matter 27-in monitor can do.

