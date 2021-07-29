FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sunglass Warehouse takes 40% off sitewide with styles from $6, today only

Today only, Sunglass Warehouse takes 40% off with promo code TODAY40 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Elevate your summer style with the Drifter Retro Square Sunglasses that are currently marked down to just $10, which is $6 off the original rate. The square design is flattering on an array of face shapes and the polarized lens helps you to see clearly. This versatile pair of sunglasses can be styled by anyone and dressed up or down seamlessly. You can also choose from three color options as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Sunglass Warehouse customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional and sales from top brands today.

