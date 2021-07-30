Pick up two of these highly-rated outdoor Wi-Fi cameras to secure your home at $36.50

Wansview (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Cameras for $36.59 shipped with the code M7SJE5OO at checkout. Down from $61, today’s deal comes within $0.60 of our last mention. These cameras mount anywhere you need and connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network, requiring only a power cable to function. They capture 1080p video and stream it to your Alexa or Assistant devices, as well. You’ll find that this is a great way to keep an eye on your home while on vacations and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

In the market for something to keep an eye on your home’s interior? Well, if so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $40 on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V3 instead at $36, still netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

View the camera with voice commands by using Lenovo’s Smart Display 7. It delivers Google Assistant with a built-in display to your smart home. Coming in at $78, you’re saving 22% from its normal going rate with today’s discount.

More on the wansview 1080p smart security camera:

Wansview outdoor camera W4 is equiped with 2MP HD lens which provides crystal clear picture. When are you out, you could check your home anytime on your smartphone, once there are any movement in the monitored area, you could get instant alert notification and you could check what is happening immediately.

