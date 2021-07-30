FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pick up two of these highly-rated outdoor Wi-Fi cameras to secure your home at $36.50

-
AmazonHome Securitywansview
Reg. $61 $36.50

Wansview (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Cameras for $36.59 shipped with the code M7SJE5OO at checkout. Down from $61, today’s deal comes within $0.60 of our last mention. These cameras mount anywhere you need and connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network, requiring only a power cable to function. They capture 1080p video and stream it to your Alexa or Assistant devices, as well. You’ll find that this is a great way to keep an eye on your home while on vacations and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

In the market for something to keep an eye on your home’s interior? Well, if so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $40 on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V3 instead at $36, still netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

View the camera with voice commands by using Lenovo’s Smart Display 7. It delivers Google Assistant with a built-in display to your smart home. Coming in at $78, you’re saving 22% from its normal going rate with today’s discount.

More on the wansview 1080p smart security camera:

Wansview outdoor camera W4 is equiped with 2MP HD lens which provides crystal clear picture. When are you out, you could check your home anytime on your smartphone, once there are any movement in the monitored area, you could get instant alert notification and you could check what is happening immediately.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Security

wansview

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Dive into some epic Kindle eBook summer reads from just...
This best-selling pull-down faucet modernizes your kitc...
This aluminum mouse pad upgrades your setup at $7.50 Pr...
This sleek electric standing desk just fell to a new lo...
Stay fit while working from home with Cubii’s JR1...
Just $7 Prime shipped adds Govee’s TV RGB LED Kit...
Lamicall’s popular 360-degree MacBook stand sees ...
Switch, Android, Mac, and more: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro+ gamepa...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $250

Ring’s Spotlight Camera + Solar Panel keeps an eye on your home day and night from $150

From $150 Learn More

LEGO unveils its first Marvel Advent Calendar with exclusive minifigs and festive builds

Learn More
$80 off

Apple’s AirPods Max plays your music how its meant to be heard, now $80 off

$469 Learn More
89% off

Dive into some epic Kindle eBook summer reads from just $1 (Save 89%)

$1 Learn More
Reg. $349

Apple’s Magic Keyboards are now $150 off at some of the best prices yet from $149

$199 Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new August 2021 sets: Star Wars, Marvel, Nintendo, much more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ $100 off, Pixel 4 $390, more

Learn More
Refresh your kitchen

This best-selling pull-down faucet modernizes your kitchen at $40 shipped

$40 Learn More