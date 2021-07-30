FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 pairs Google Assistant with a built-in screen at $78 (Save 22%)

Reg. $100 $78

B&H is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $77.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 22% price cut, comes within $8 of our previous mention, and is the best price since February. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Bring Assistant to the nightstand and save even more with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at $29. This smart home accessory won’t play videos like you’ll find on the featured deal, but it does pack an LED display for showcasing the time and doubling as a nightstand companion.

Or if you can live without the built-in screens, you can score three Google Nest Mini speakers for $64.50 right now. Normally the trio of smart speakers would set you back $147, with this ongoing offer marking one of the best values to date and a solid opportunity to expand the capabilities of your Google smart home.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the blizzard white Lenovo 7″ Smart Display. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local Google Assistant-equipped devices. You can make and receive video calls with its built-in, front-facing 2MP camera and the onboard dual-microphone array.

