The $1M bike from Pokémon Red and Blue has now been made into an official full-scale model

-
NewsThe Pokémon Company
Pokémon bike

You have to check out this new full-scale model of the orignal Pokémon bike from the first-generation titles. In celebration of reaching 1 million Twitter followers, The Pokémon Company has decided to produce a full-scale version of the famous bike gamers will remember from Pokémon Red and Blue. Head below for more details and a closer look at the new Pokémon bike re-creation. 

Full-scale Pokémon bike model

The design here is a pretty one, with an almost toy-like look to it, as well as a green, yellow, and silver paint job featuring a host of nuanced accents and Pokémon accoutrements. 

The Poké Ball tire tread is joined by famous Pokémon silhouettes around the inside of the wheels, including Pikachu and Snorlax, as well as Poké Ball logos on the handles. It even plays the in-game bicycle theme song!

Also making an appearance in the Pokémon anime, this bike is priced at 1 million Pokémon dollars in-game, but because players could only ever carry $1 less than that, the only way to score one is with the bike voucher. And now, one extremely lucky Pokémon fan will get the real thing (sort of) for their game room. 

The life-size Pokémon bike reproduction unfortunately won’t go up for sale, as you were probably imagining. It’s available as part of a giveaway to one lucky fan following @poke_times and using the hashtag “ポケモンの100万円じてんしゃ (Pokémon’s million yen bicycle).” Another thing to keep in mind is that it can only be shipped to somewhere in Japan, so you’ll likely need to know someone there or buy a vacation home there first to get one. 

9to5toys’ Take

Nonetheless, this is an epic re-creation and the ultimate Pokémon conversation starter. Even though I have no chance of getting one, I’m happy to just see the orignal Pokémon bike in life-size form, despite the fact that you can’t ride it — it has no bike chain and just rests on the stand as a display piece. This has to be one of the largest and most epic Pokémon collectibles we’ve seen yet, it’s just unfortunate that it takes more than a bike voucher to get one.

Source: Kotaku

The Pokémon Company

