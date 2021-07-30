Oakley, Costa, SMITH, more up to 60% off at Steep and Cheap with deals from $28

The Steep and Cheap Sunglass Flash Sale takes up to 60% off Oakley, Costa, SMITH, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. Elevate your summer style or start the school year off with a fresh pair of shades. One of our top picks from this sale are the Oakley Silver XL Sunglasses. They’re currently marked down to $86 and originally sold for $133. The large design is flattering on an array of face shapes and the tortoise coloring is also timeless. It features 100% UV protection as well as a polarized lens to help you see clearly. This style can be dressed up or down with business or casual wear alike. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Looking for more deals? Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a golf sale that’s offering 40% off Nike, adidas, Callaway, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!