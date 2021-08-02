Amazon’s offering the High Sierra Loop Backpack for $27.50 (Reg. $36), more

Just in time for back to school, Amazon is offering the High Sierra Loop Backpack in black for $27.58 shipped. Regularly this backpack is priced at $36 and today’s rate is the lowest price in over six months. It features a tablet sleeve and has enough room to store your 15-inch MacBook. The straps are cushioned to help carry the load and promote comfort as well. This is a perfect option for traveling or work and can be carried by anyone with its neutral black coloring. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 10,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Pair your new backpack with the High Sierra Single Compartment Lunch Bag for $10.19. This lunch bag is regularly priced at $14 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This interior features a fully padded design and insulated lining to help keep your items hot or cold throughout the day. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 775 customers.

Also, be sure to check out the Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Patagonia, North Face, Marmot, and more.

High Sierra Loop Backpack features:

Large multi-compartment design with dedicated TECH SPOT tablet sleeve, mesh beverage pockets and a front attachment clip

Premium organizer with multiple pockets and key fob

Yoke-style, S-shaped mesh padded shoulder straps with Suspension System

Primary padded back panel

Adjustable side compression straps

Bottom compression straps can be used to attach extra gear

