Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale cuts up to 50% off North Face, Marmot, Sorel, more

Backcountry is having its Summer Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Score deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Stoic Quilted 1/4 Button Pullover that’s currently marked down to just $18. For comparison, it was originally priced at $70. The quilted design is very on-trend for this season and it’s a great option for layering. It’s available in four versatile color options and can be dressed up or down easily with jeans, chino pants, joggers, or shorts alike. You can find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

