Apple’s official iPhone 12 cases now up to 60% off from $20, more starting at $14

-
Save 60% From $14

Today only, several retailers are discounting a selection of Apple’s official cases for the latest iPhone 12 series handsets as well as previous-generation models starting at $14. Headlining is the Apple iPhone 12 mini Silicone MagSafe Case for $20 Prime shipped at Amazon, as well as Best Buy. Normally fetching $49, you’re looking at 60% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention in order to come within a cent of the all-time low.

Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Other official iPhone 12 MagSafe case deals:

Alongside all of the cases for Apple’s latest iPhone 12 series handsets, you’ll also find discounts on official covers for previous-generation devices, too. With much of the same collection of clear cases, leather covers, and even some smart battery offerings, these are the best prices of the year.

iPhone 12 MagSafe Case features:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 Pro Max, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

