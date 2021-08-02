Flash Furniture’s X10 Gaming Chair gives your setup an upgrade at a 2021 low of $97.50

Amazon is offering the Flash Furniture X10 Gaming Chair for $97.70 shipped. Down from around $120 normally, today’s deal is the lowest we’ve tracked in 2021 and comes within $4 of the best price that we’ve ever seen. This chair delivers a premium look that features a high-back design, contoured cushions, and flip-up padded arms. If you’re still rocking an older office chair that was bought at a bargain store, it’s time to upgrade. You’ll find that the chair will also be a great visual upgrade upgrade to your office, as well, thanks to its racing aesthetics. Over 3,400 happy customers have left a collective 4.5/5 star rating.

If you don’t need the gaming design offered here, then save some cash when opting for this office chair. It’s more of a standardized build and is more akin to something you’d find in an office building. Coming in at just $87 shipped on Amazon, you’ll find that this is still a great upgrade for your existing office setup if you haven’t bought a new chair in a few years.

Not sure if a gaming chair is right for you? I recently went hands-on with the Anda Seat T-Pro 2, which I found to be a “great chair for work and play.” While that specific model has one minor catch, it features a similar high-back design to today’s lead deal, giving you some good insight as to whether that style is right for you.

More on the Flash Furniture X10 Gaming Chair:

Gear up to prepare for another gaming session while your online followers cheer you on while reviewing the latest video games. This ergonomic racing chair blends mesh and LeatherSoft upholstery for durability and to keep you in comfort for the long haul

High back design, contoured cushions, flip-up padded arms

Tilt lever – push in to lock in an upright position; pullout to activate rocking motion

