Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live deliver ANC in a true wireless design at low of $70 (Save $60+)

Reg. $130+ $70

Samsung’s official eBay storefront is offering its Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Headphones for $69.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $170, it goes for $130 at Amazon, and the lowest that we’ve tracked previously was $95 during a 1-day only sale. Today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen all-time. If you’ve yet to pick up some true wireless earbuds, it’s time to take the plunge. You’ll find AKG-tuned 12mm speakers that deliver “enhanced bass tone” when enjoying your favorite tunes. Active noise cancellation is also in tow to block out distractions when working away from home. With the included case, Samsung was able to pack 29 hours of usage on a single charge, allowing you to enjoy your favorite music and take calls for multiple days at a time. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 34,000 at Amazon, and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you pick up the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds which go for $45 at Amazon. While there’s no active noise cancelling, this is a great alternative if you’re on a tighter budget. Just know that you also won’t find AKG-tuned speakers here.

Prefer over-ear headphones? Well, right now you can pick up Sony’s latest XM4 active noise cancelling headphones at $278. That’s a $70 discount from its normal going rate and marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked previously. Sound intriguing? Head on over to Blair’s coverage from earlier today to learn more.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:

Galaxy Buds Live combines a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound from AKG to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while cancelling unwanted background noise. Now trade-in your old headphones to save more.à¹à¸–à¸Ÿ Buy Direct from Samsung with Original Retail Packaging, Free Shipping, Free 30-day Returns & Free Warranty

