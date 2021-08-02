Timex End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off select styles from $30 shipped

The Timex End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of watches for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Weekender 2-Piece Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $45, which is $20 off the original rate. I love this watch due to its timeless design that’s highly versatile to dress up or down. It also features a light-up dial so you can easily see at night and it’s water-resistant up to 30 meters. It’s available in three different color options and can be worn by anyone. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Timex customers. You will want to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out the Cole Haan End of Summer Event here.

