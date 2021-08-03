Acer’s 144Hz 2K curved gaming monitor is up to $100 off, more from $170

Newegg is offering Acer’s 32-inch Curved 2K Gaming Monitor (ED323QUR) for $299.99 shipped when you apply code 83BTS2WK288 at checkout. Currently down from $400, and typically going for at least $37 more on Amazon, this deal marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. Acer’s 32-inch Gaming Series monitor features a stunning WQHD curved display, so you can enjoy immersive visuals and smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync. It’s ready for gaming at up to 144Hz, which is well above the market average. And on the back, you’ll find both an HDMI and DisplayPort input, as well as an ergonomic stand. Currently rated 4/5 eggs. Head below for more options.

Don’t need all that screen real estate? Take a look at Acer’s 24-inch 1080p monitor for just $169.99. We typically find this going for around $225, with today’s $55 savings among the best we’ve tracked. This FHD monitor also packs a 144Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time for lightning-fast gameplay. Plus, you can enjoy rich colors and visuals with HDR400 and a handy blue light shield. Rated 5/5 eggs.

Though if it’s the latest and greatest you’re after, Monoprice is expanding its popular Dark Matter monitor series with a few new 180Hz IGZO machines. Ousting the typical IPS display, this set is headlined by a gorgeous 2K monitor with a 100% sRGB color gamut. You can find out more in our launch coverage, then head over to our best PC gaming deals guide for even more deals and drops.

Acer’s 32-inch 2K curved monitor features:

2560 x 1440 WQHD Resolution

144Hz Refresh Rate

DVI, HDMI, DisplayPort Inputs

AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology

