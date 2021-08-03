Monoprice debuts first IGZO 27-inch monitor with 180Hz refresh rate alongside 2 other displays

Today, Monoprice is expanding its lineup of Dark Matter gaming monitors with three new offerings. As the flagship new offering, the brand is releasing its first IGZO display with a 180Hz refresh rate that’s being joined by a pair of two other monitors. All three are now available for purchase and you can get a closer look at the Monoprice IGZO display down below.

Monoprice debuts three new Dark Matter gaming monitors

Headlining all of the new unveils is the 27-inch Dark Matter model that arrives for the first time with an IGZO panel. Ditching a typical IPS display, this one rocks a 1440p resolution alongside 100% sRGB accuracy. It backs the new display tech with an equally impressive 180Hz refresh rate, which can automatically adapt to its input to cut back on choppy frame rates.

The ports found on the new 27-inch Dark Matter Monitor are also quite notable, as you’ll find an HDMI 2.0 slot being joined by three of the standard variants and a DisplayPort 1.2 input. Last but certainly not least, there’s also a USB-C port to round out the package. That’ll ensure you can hook up a wide variety of inputs to the display, ranging from PS5 and Xbox Series X to high-end gaming desktops or even laptops.

Monoprice’s latest gaming monitor is now available for purchase, with the Monoprice 1440p 180Hz offering entering at $349.99.

Alongside the more capable IGZO monitor, Monoprice is also expanding its lineup with two additional 1080p displays. With both 27- and 24-inch models, the new Dark Matter monitors stand to in more than just screen sizes. The larger of the two comes outfitted with a 165Hz refresh rate panel, while opting for the smaller offering will drop you down to a 144Hz refresh rate. Inputs also do differ between the pair of new releases, with the 27-inch model being headlined by two HDMI 1.4 ports alongside a DisplayPort input. On the more notable side, the 24-inch version will be able to pair with the latest consoles, thanks to an HDMI 2.0 port to complement its pair of HDMI 1.4 and single DisplayPort input.

As expected, pricing also varies between the two. You’ll pay $229.99 for the 27-inch Dark Matter Gaming Monitor, while Monoprice will charge you $199.99 for the 24-inch version. Both are now available for purchase.

9to5Toys’ Take

Monoprice has a long history of releasing compelling gaming monitors, and its latest three certainly fit the bill there. While the two lower-end ones will be notable for more budget-focused battle stations, I can certainly see the new IGZO monitor from Monoprice being a hit for its price tag.

