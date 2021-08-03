Take 45% off iClever’s macOS Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at $16.50

Thousandshores (100% positive feedback int he last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the iClever Mult-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $16.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page 40% off coupon and apply code H5HMRJ6W at checkout. Down from the $30 list price, those discounts slash the price 45%, falling less than $1 from the all-time low. This macOS-ready Bluetooth keyboard can connect to three different devices at once, with up to 3-months of battery life off of a single 2-hour charge. The ultra-thin design makes it easy to tote just about anywhere. And the stainless steel body means it’s built to last. Over 250 customers have left it an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If multi-device pairing isn’t a must, this popular OMOTON keyboard is just $12. It operates on two AAA batteries with an ergonomic design and smooth, nearly-silent key switches. Perfect for working on-the-go, and it’s available for the best price we can find at $4.50 under our lead deal. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,400 reviews.

Our Mac accessories guide is bursting with other deals like these, to help you elevate your current setup for work, school, content creation, or wherever your passions lie. Right now we’re tracking an amazing deal on these highly-rated USB-C to USB-A adapters for just $3.50 each. So if you’ve been needing to get some more leverage out of your laptops USB-A ports, this is a super affordable way to do it.

iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard features:

Realize quick and smooth switch between 3 devices by pressing a single button.

The advanced scissor switch quiet keys design, Ergonomic design. It can reduce noise, let you enjoy comfortable and smooth typing.

Engineered with a rechargeable battery that be used for 3 months on just a 2 hr charge. The wireless keyboard goes to sleep after 10 minutes of inactivity to save battery life, allowing it to last even longer.

