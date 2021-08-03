nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters now down to $7 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

New low $7

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB-A Adapters for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this is a 30% price drop and beats the previous all-time low that we’ve tracked for this color by $1. If you have more USB-A ports on your computer than USB-C, today’s deal will be particularly handy. Things like Logitech’s StreamCam has a built-in USB-C cable, so you’ll need an adapter like this to use it. You’ll find up to 3A power output and USB 2.0 data transfer rates here, making it quite a versatile adapter. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching nonda’s well-known branding, then this 3-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters can be picked up for $0.01 less. Since you’d be getting three instead of two, it’s an overall better value if you don’t mind going with a different brand. You’ll still enjoy high ratings here, however, as over 600 Amazon customers have left a collective 4.5/5 stars.

Ready to start streaming without using a pesky adapter? Well, the Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam is currently on sale for $180, which is quite the rare discount. It’s a $20 price drop from its normal going rate, delivering a 1080p60 sensor to your streaming setup through a single USB 3.0 cable.

More on the nonda USB-C to USB-A Adapter:

  • [Fast Charging] Up to 3 Amp of output current. Fast charging USB Type C female to USB A male adapter.
  • [Fast Data Transfer] Standard USB 2.0 data transfer speed. Up to 480 Mbps data transfer.
  • [Plug & Play] OTG adapter. No additional driver/software needed. DO NOT Support video signals transmission.

