Lululemon’s August markdowns offer up to 50% off with deals from $14 + free shipping

-
FashionLululemon
50% off from $14

Lululemon’s August markdowns are live with up to 50% off styles for back to school. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For women, one of the most notable deals from this sale, is the Align Tank Top. I personally own this style and it features a fantastic design for working out. It’s supportive, sweat-wicking, and figure flattering. You can choose from four color options and it’s currently marked down from $29. To compare, it’s regularly priced at $58. Plus, it can be worn throughout any season and looks nice with shorts, leggings, joggers, jackets, and more. With over 2,700 reviews from Lululemon customers, it’s rated 4.2/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Backcountry Semi-Annual Summer Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

