Macy’s takes 40-65% off handbags and backpacks: Kipling, Michael Kors, more

-
FashionMacy's
40% off from $40

Today only, Macy’s takes 40 to 65% off select handbags and backpacks. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Michael Kors, Kipling, Steve Madden, Tommy Hilfiger, Fossil, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. A standout from this sale is the Kipling Seoul Go XL Backpack that’s currently marked down to $83 and originally sold for $139. This backpack can easily store your 15-inch Macbook and comes with a padded sleeve. It also has adjustable cushioned straps for convenient carrying and the black coloring is versatile for anyone to carry. Not only is this a wonderful option for back to school but it would also be nice for traveling as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

You will also want to check out the Tilly’s Back to School Event that’s offering up to 40% off Nike, adidas, Converse, Vans, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Macy's

About the Author

Nike’s new women’s yoga collection offers t...
GAP’s Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off fro...
Sorel’s Summer Event offers boots, sneakers, sand...
Lululemon’s August markdowns offer up to 50% off ...
Tillys Back to School Sale takes up to 40% off sitewide...
Amazon’s offering the High Sierra Loop Backpack f...
Land a rare off-season deal on Carhartt’s Duck In...
Timex End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off select sty...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Under Armour’s back to school event takes up to 25% off: Backpacks, shoes, more

from $17 Learn More
40% off

Tillys Back to School Sale takes up to 40% off sitewide: Nike, adidas, Converse, more

from $8 Learn More

JLab unveils $20 wireless earbuds with built-in charging cable, 32-hour battery, more

Reg. $80

meross’ all-new HomeKit LED Floor Lamp sees first discount to $65 (Save $25), more

$65 Learn More
Reg. $150+

Winix HEPA 3-Stage Air Purifier with real-time monitoring now $99 shipped (Reg. $150)

$99 Learn More

Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced audio features’ is finally available

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Outsider After Life, Lecture Notes, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Sitewide sale

mophie 25% off sitewide back to school sale discounts MagSafe gear and more

25% off Learn More