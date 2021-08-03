Macy’s takes 40-65% off handbags and backpacks: Kipling, Michael Kors, more

Today only, Macy’s takes 40 to 65% off select handbags and backpacks. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Michael Kors, Kipling, Steve Madden, Tommy Hilfiger, Fossil, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. A standout from this sale is the Kipling Seoul Go XL Backpack that’s currently marked down to $83 and originally sold for $139. This backpack can easily store your 15-inch Macbook and comes with a padded sleeve. It also has adjustable cushioned straps for convenient carrying and the black coloring is versatile for anyone to carry. Not only is this a wonderful option for back to school but it would also be nice for traveling as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

You will also want to check out the Tilly’s Back to School Event that’s offering up to 40% off Nike, adidas, Converse, Vans, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!