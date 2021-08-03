Tillys Back to School Sale takes up to 40% off sitewide: Nike, adidas, Converse, more

The Tillys Back to School Sale takes up to 40% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save up to an extra 70% off clearance. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, Vans, The North Face, Converse, Free People, New Balance, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $49. Head back to school in style with the Converse Heart of the City Sneakers that feature an all-white design that will pair with any casual look. These sneakers are currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $75. This style looks nice with jeans, joggers, chino pants, or shorts alike. The outside is also unique with a quilted look to it and a Converse logo on the side as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Tilly and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

