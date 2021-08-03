OtterBox launches new MagSafe mobile gaming clip for iPhone 12 and Xbox controllers

Today, we are taking a look at the new OtterBox MagSafe gaming clip. The accessory brand is expanding its latest lineup of gaming gear today with a new Xbox controller clip equipped with Apple’s magnetic technology to support mobile iPhone 12 gaming. Alongside compatibility with the entire stable of Microsoft Xbox controllers and OtterBox’s own Easy Grip Controller Shell, it includes the brand’s usual “limited lifetime warranty and hassle-free customer experience” as well as now being available for purchase at $39.95. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New OtterBox MagSafe gaming clip

Specifically designed for Apple’s magnetic iPhone 12 models, the new OtterBox MagSafe gaming clip neatly attaches an Xbox controller (compatible with Xbox Series X|S Controller, Xbox One Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell) to your mobile gaming rig “to ensure zero interference with your controller functions” with an “optimal controller balance” to reduce wrist stress and “one-handed angle adjustment and tilt.”

Game anywhere with the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip for MagSafe, featuring one-handed angle adjustment and tilt for non-stop gaming comfort. This Xbox phone clip is designed for seamless interaction with Apple MagSafe technology and to ensure zero interference with your Xbox controller functions.

The new OtterBox MagSafe gaming clip can also double as a tabletop stand as well as carrying the ability to fold completely flat for simple transportation. The brand also makes a point to mention the “legendary durable OtterBox protection” and build quality here, as well as the included limited lifetime warranty.

The OtterBox MagSafe gaming clip for Xbox controllers is now available for purchase at $39.95 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it still seems as though most of the major Xbox-based gaming on mobile is run through Android devices, it is nice to see a MagSafe option hit the marketplace for everyone else. You can certainly get a mobile phone clip for your Xbox controllers that will carry an iPhone for much less, like the PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip at $15, but you won’t get the fancy MagSafe connection here or the modern compatibility with all of the Xbox gamepads.

