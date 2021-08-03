Ready to turn RTX on? Here’s the first RTX 3070 Ti desktop discount we’ve seen at $300 off

-
Best PC Gaming DealsNeweggABS
$300 off

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC with 4.1GHz i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti for $1,799.99 shipped. Down $300 from its list price, this is the first discount we’ve found on an RTX 3070 Ti desktop. If you’ve yet to take the dive into PC gaming, or are just wanting to upgrade, this is a great desktop to pick up. It packs a 10th Generation 6-core i5 processor backed by 16GB of G.Skill TridentZ RGB RAM and a 1TB Intel NVMe SSD. The RTX 3070 Ti included here features near-3080 gaming abilities, making it a fantastic card to choose when you’re deciding on a gaming system. It’s more powerful than the 3070 by far, ensuring you’ll enjoy next-level performance. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also, today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the CyberpowerPC Gamer Master Desktop with 3.7GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,399.99 shipped. This isn’t quite as steep of a discount as above, though you’re still saving $100 over MSRP here. You’ll find AMD’s latest Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core processor here, which is backed by 8GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. For graphics, the RTX 3060 is a great entry-level card for those on a tighter budget. It’s still great for next-generation gaming thanks to second-generation RTX cores and 12GB of VRAM. Rated 4/5 stars.

Did you see that Monoprice just debuted its first IGZO 27-inch monitor? It features a 180Hz refresh rate for fast-paced gaming. Plus, the company announced two other displays, so you’ll want to hit up Blair’s coverage to learn more.

More on the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC:

This gaming desktop unleashes power via 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10600K processor and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card for epic gaming experience, while also delivering robust performance to slice through multimedia entertainment and multitasking. The side panel of this gaming machine shows a clear and attractive view of the high-end system components and RGB lighting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Newegg

ABS

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Acer’s 144Hz 2K curved gaming monitor is up to $1...
Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced...
Monoprice debuts first IGZO 27-inch monitor with 180Hz ...
nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters now dow...
Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam sees rare discount to $...
SanDisk’s Ultra 1TB Internal M.2 NVMe SSD drops t...
Never miss a beat with Razer’s Kraken Ultimate RG...
Blue’s Yeti Nano USB microphone upgrades your str...
Show More Comments

Related

Newegg launches new $99 PC building service to combat scalpers and component shortages

Save $100

Acer’s 144Hz 2K curved gaming monitor is up to $100 off, more from $170

From $170 Learn More
46% off

Chemical Guys car wash kits, soap, wax, accessories, more from $10 (Up to 46% off)

From $10 Learn More
From $399

Back to school discounts take up to $200 off OnePlus 8T at $549 + OnePlus 8 $399

$200 off Learn More
44% off

This 55-inch industrial desk overhauls your home office at $60, more from $50 (Up to 44% off)

From $50 Learn More

JLab unveils $20 wireless earbuds with built-in charging cable, 32-hour battery, more

Reg. $80

meross’ all-new HomeKit LED Floor Lamp sees first discount to $65 (Save $25), more

$65 Learn More
Reg. $150+

Winix HEPA 3-Stage Air Purifier with real-time monitoring now $99 shipped (Reg. $150)

$99 Learn More