Ready to turn RTX on? Here’s the first RTX 3070 Ti desktop discount we’ve seen at $300 off

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC with 4.1GHz i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti for $1,799.99 shipped. Down $300 from its list price, this is the first discount we’ve found on an RTX 3070 Ti desktop. If you’ve yet to take the dive into PC gaming, or are just wanting to upgrade, this is a great desktop to pick up. It packs a 10th Generation 6-core i5 processor backed by 16GB of G.Skill TridentZ RGB RAM and a 1TB Intel NVMe SSD. The RTX 3070 Ti included here features near-3080 gaming abilities, making it a fantastic card to choose when you’re deciding on a gaming system. It’s more powerful than the 3070 by far, ensuring you’ll enjoy next-level performance. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also, today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the CyberpowerPC Gamer Master Desktop with 3.7GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,399.99 shipped. This isn’t quite as steep of a discount as above, though you’re still saving $100 over MSRP here. You’ll find AMD’s latest Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core processor here, which is backed by 8GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. For graphics, the RTX 3060 is a great entry-level card for those on a tighter budget. It’s still great for next-generation gaming thanks to second-generation RTX cores and 12GB of VRAM. Rated 4/5 stars.

Did you see that Monoprice just debuted its first IGZO 27-inch monitor? It features a 180Hz refresh rate for fast-paced gaming. Plus, the company announced two other displays, so you’ll want to hit up Blair’s coverage to learn more.

More on the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC:

This gaming desktop unleashes power via 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10600K processor and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card for epic gaming experience, while also delivering robust performance to slice through multimedia entertainment and multitasking. The side panel of this gaming machine shows a clear and attractive view of the high-end system components and RGB lighting.

