Let Renpho’s highly-rated BMI smart scale keep you on track for $17 Prime shipped (Save 39%)

Renpho (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its popular BMI Smart Scale for $16.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code X65HPDGF at checkout. Normally fetching $28, this massive 39% discount drops the price to just $1 shy of the all-time low. Compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and the Renpho smart app, this intelligent scale uses 13 different body measurements to help you track your fitness journey. Aside from just weight, you can keep tabs on your BMI, muscle mass, body fat, bone mass, metabolic age, and more. Over 119,000 fitness enthusiasts have left it an average of 4.7/5 stars. Find more options below.

Looking for a new way to stay fit this summer and beyond? Check out the Renpho smart jump rope, also marked down to $17. Jumping rope every day is a surprisingly effective way to build core muscles and get your heart rate up. Plus, it’s just plain fun. And this smart jump rope will keep track of your progress for you, so you can stop worrying and enjoy getting your sweat on. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 900 Amazon shoppers.

And for anyone who loves a healthy morning bike ride as much as I do, this #1 best-selling bike multi-tool is a must-have to keep your machine tuned up, and keep you prepared in case of minor accidents. It manages to pack 19 different tools into its compact form, so it’s always ready to accompany you no matter where you’re trekking next.

More on the Renpho Smart Bathroom Scale:

Renpho smart app works in connection with fitness apps. Easy setup app works with Fitbit App, Google Fit. Renpho already has millions of happy global users.

13 essential body measurements. Body weight shows on the scale, other body composition data including weight, BMI, body fat percentage stores in the app.

User-friendly app. Download Renpho app at App Store or Google Play, it also offers Apple Watch App (Except for Apple Watch Series 1). Renpho App works with Bluetooth 4.0 And above.

