This #1 best-selling bike multi-tool is a must-have for athletes, now at new low of $20

Amazon is offering the Crankborther’s 19-in-1 Multi-Tool for $19.99 Prime shipped. Down from the $34 list price, today’s deal falls $5 under our previous mention, to mark the best price we’ve ever tracked. This #1 best-selling bike tool works great for more than just on-the-road repairs. It features 19 different tools including two Phillips and two flathead screwdrivers, a number of spoke wrenches, and a universal chain tool. This stainless steel tool is nice and compact, and you can always keep it handy with the accompanying flask. Perfect for riders looking to take care of their sweet slice of freedom, so it can carry you for years to come. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,600 bikers. See more below.

Throwing in a set of these highly-rated tire levers could be the perfect way to round out your new portable maintenance kit for just $7. They’re crafted from a strong, self-lubricating plastic, which is great for quick adjustments and repairs to your tires. And if the 7,000 4.7/5 star ratings aren’t enough, they’re also backed by a lifetime Gorilla Force guarantee.

For bikers who don’t let a little inclement weather slow them down, these highly-rated headlamps are always a safe bet. It can illuminate a path up to 400-feet in front of you, so it’s perfect for nighttime rides, as well as working in dimmer environments. Plus, they’re currently marked down to just $4.50 each.

Crankbrothers M19 Bicycle Multi-Tool features:

Bike maintenance tool comes with 19 tools for common road and trail-side repairs, all encased in lightweight aluminum hard case

Seven Hex wrenches, four spoke wrenches, Phillips and flathead, t-25 driver, universal chain tool

175 gram weight without included tool flask and 3.5-Inch length

6061-T6 aluminum frame, 6150 high tensile steel tools, and stainless steel and Polymer carrying case

