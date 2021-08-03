Roborock’s smart E4 Robot Vacuum/Mop returns to low of $150 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Roborock’s official eBay storefront is offering its E4 Robot Vacuum + Mop for $149.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Today’s deal knocks a full 50% off its normal going rate and is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This robot vacuum + mop features OpticEye motion tracking and dual gyroscopes so that way it can use logical navigation with algorithms to ensure it cleans your floor in the most efficient way possible. With a large 5,200mAh battery, you’ll find that this vacuum can handle up to 2,152-square feet before it’s time to recharge. Plus, it supports both app and voice control, with full Alexa and Assistant support. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands of happy shoppers and ships with a 6-month warranty. Head below for more.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE A4s Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $135 when you clip the on-page coupon. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or mopping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the Roborock option above.

Don’t forget that Anker’s cordless H11 hand vac is currently down to $40. This nearly 35% discount matches our previous mention for one of the best prices of all-time here. Coming in at roughly “the size of a wine bottle,” Anker’s handheld vacuum is a great item to keep in your car or truck to tidy up small messes when they happen, instead of days, weeks, or months later.

More on the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum:

Effective Cleaning: Logical navigation powered by OpticEye motion tracking and dual gyroscopes route algorithms ensure your floor is cleaned thoroughly and efficiently.

Serious Cleaning Power: Maximum suction power of 2000Pa suction easily lifts dirt from floors, and automatic Carpet Boost ensures every carpet gets max power.

Size Does Matte: A 640ml dustbin stores more debris, making it easier to tackle large spaces or just empty it lest often.

