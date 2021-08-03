Bring home Anker’s cordless H11 hand vac while it’s down at $40 (Nearly 35% off)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker eufy HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60, this is nearly 35% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This thing is “roughly the size of a wine bottle” and weighs just 1.2-pounds, making for a particularly easy-to-wield and lightweight cleaning experience. It boasts 5500Pa suction power as well as micro USB charging, and a 2-in-1 crevice tool for those hard-to-reach areas. Alongside the washable filter, it ships with a 24-month warranty, carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers, and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Another great option when it comes to hand vacuums is this BLACK+DECKER Cordless dustbuster. It comes in at $10 less than today’s lead deal with even better ratings from over 3,100 Amazon customers. This one also brings an incredibly lightweight design to the table as well as an included 2-in-1 charging storage dock, just don’t expect to get the 2-in-1 crevice tool here.

We are also still tracking a series of deals on Anker’s robotic vacuums if you would prefer a hands-off approach.

Then head right over to the latest Anker Amazon sale for deep deals starting from $10 on everything from charging and home security gear to projectors, lighting options, and smart scales, among other things.

More on the Anker HomeVac H11:

Lightweight and Compact: Completely cordless, weighing just 1.2lbs, and being roughly the size of a wine bottle. Cleaning is made effortless and storage is made simple.

Dust Devouring Suction: With 5500Pa of power, you can suck up every spec in seconds when everyday mess is made.

Every Nook and Cranny Covered: Use the 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach into the deepest corners of your sofa or under low-lying furniture.

