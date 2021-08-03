These two 3,200-lumen outdoor solar LED lights illuminate your yard for $18 (New low, save 33%)

33% off $18

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code KFURK6GL at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 33%, beats our last mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering an impressive 3,200-lumens of brightness per light, there’s more than enough illumination to turn any yard into a hangout spot at night for the family. There’s no need to wire these lights in either, as each one has a solar panel that recharges a built-in battery. With IP65 waterproofing, you’ll even be able to place these lights in the elements without having to worry that they’ll get damaged. There are three modes to choose from, as well, including a dim always-on mode, dim with motion sensors, and bright with motion sensors. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should you grab the lights in today’s lead deal, be sure to pick up some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. Rated to hold up to 15-pounds of weight, this will make mounting your new lights super simple and requires no drilling. Coming in at under $5 on Amazon, this is a no-brainer purchase.

After checking out the solar lights above, be sure to give our green deals guide a look. That’s where we place all of the best discounts from around the web related to saving you money and helping the planet at the same time. Plus, our New Green Deals roundup is well worth reading as we come out with a new edition each and every weekday.

More on the enkman Solar Outdoor LED Lights:

Equipped with 208 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3200 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

